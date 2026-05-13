Bharti Airtel Q4 Profit Falls 26% To ₹9,247 Crore Despite Revenue Growth; FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹2.1 Lakh Crore

Bharti Airtel reported a 26 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 9,247 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel reported a 25.9 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,247 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by exceptional charges linked to regulatory and government levies.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 15.7 percent to Rs 55,383 crore during the quarter. Compared with Rs 53,982 crore in Q3 FY26, Rs 47,876 crore in Q4 FY25 and sequential quarterly revenue growth through the fiscal year, the telecom major maintained operational momentum despite higher exceptional costs.

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated total income climbed to Rs 56,262 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 54,684 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 48,362 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA before depreciation and finance costs stood at Rs 32,370 crore, compared with Rs 31,485 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 27,495 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit sequentially improved 8.8 percent from Rs 8,503 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher operating income and stable finance costs.

The company recognised exceptional charges of Rs 3,161 crore during the quarter, substantially higher than Rs 257 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 140 crore in Q4 FY25. According to the company, the charge related to re-assessment and updated demands on regulatory and government levies, partially offset by deferred tax reversals.

Airtel’s diluted earnings per share declined to Rs 12.15 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 18.38 a year ago, though it improved from Rs 11.02 in the previous quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Bharti Airtel reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2.11 lakh crore, up 22 percent from Rs 1.73 lakh crore in FY25. Annual profit stood at Rs 33,823 crore compared with Rs 37,481 crore in the previous year.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. Airtel also completed the first and final call on partly paid-up rights shares during the quarter, raising Rs 15,696 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s India mobile services revenue rose to Rs 28,831 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 26,617 crore a year ago, while Africa mobile services revenue increased sharply to Rs 16,034 crore from Rs 11,376 crore, reflecting continued subscriber and data growth across markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.