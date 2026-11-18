Bharat Forge |

Mumbai: Bharat Forge Limited has infused ₹290.51 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), strengthening its financial commitment to the defence-focused business.

According to the company's regulatory disclosure, the investment was completed through the allotment of fresh equity shares, with funds sourced from its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

₹290.51 Crore Equity Investment

Bharat Forge received 29,05,08,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Kalyani Strategic Systems, each carrying a face value of ₹10. The shares were issued at par, meaning no additional premium was charged over their nominal value.

The total consideration amounted to ₹2,90,50,80,000, equivalent to approximately ₹290.51 crore. The share allotment was completed on November 18, 2026, formalising the capital infusion into the subsidiary.

QIP Proceeds Used For Funding

The company confirmed that the investment was financed through proceeds raised from its Qualified Institutional Placement. Bharat Forge had specifically earmarked these funds for investment in Kalyani Strategic Systems during its board meeting held on November 5, 2026.

The transaction therefore represents the utilisation of funds for a previously identified purpose rather than an additional, separately announced fundraising exercise.

Focus On Defence Business

Kalyani Strategic Systems operates within Bharat Forge's defence business, which forms part of the group's broader engineering and manufacturing portfolio. The equity infusion provides additional capital to the subsidiary. However, the disclosure does not specify the projects, operational activities or expansion initiatives for which the subsidiary will ultimately deploy the funds.

As Kalyani Strategic Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary, the transaction does not involve Bharat Forge acquiring an ownership interest in an unrelated company.

What Investors Should Know

The announcement highlights Bharat Forge's deployment of QIP proceeds into its existing subsidiary structure. Investors will monitor subsequent disclosures for further details regarding capital utilisation, business developments and the financial performance of Kalyani Strategic Systems.

The investment itself does not establish any immediate change in the company's earnings or order book.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!