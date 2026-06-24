Bharat Forge Subsidiary Acquires 90% Stake In RS Aerostructures, Strengthens Aerospace Business

BF Industrial Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has completed the acquisition of a 90 percent stake. |

Mumbai: BF Industrial Solutions Limited (BFISL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, has completed the acquisition of 90 percent of the paid-up share capital of RS Aerostructures Limited (RSAL). This acquisition makes RSAL a step-down subsidiary of Bharat Forge, the company announced on Wednesday.

Acquisition Details

BFISL acquired 36,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par. These shares represent 90 percent of RSAL's fully diluted paid-up share capital.

Prior Intimation

Bharat Forge had previously intimated the stock exchanges about this acquisition on 17 April 2026. The latest announcement confirms the completion of the transaction.

Impact on Company Structure

With this acquisition, RS Aerostructures Limited now operates as a step-down subsidiary under Bharat Forge Limited. The company has informed the BSE and NSE about the completion of the deal.