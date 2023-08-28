Bharat Forge Arm Kalyani Strategic Systems Secures Contract Worth ₹2875.1 Million |

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Private Limited, a joint venture company between Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (a wholly owned Defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited) and Rafael Advanced Systems Limited of Israel, has bagged an order amounting to Rs 2875.1 Million inclusive of taxes from the Indian Ministry of Defence for the supply of Missile Systems, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The order is expected to be executed over the next twelve months.

Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, set up as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives.

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) is the flagship company of the USD 3 billion Kalyani Group and a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety & critical components and solutions to various sectors including Automotive, Railways, Defence, Construction & Mining, Aerospace, Marine and Oil & Gas.

The shares of Bharat Forge Limited on Monday at 1:49 pm IST were at Rs 1,053.35, up by 3 percent.

