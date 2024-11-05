BFSI Sector Surges As Second-Largest Office Space Occupier In India, Says JLL Report

Representative Image

Mumbai: India’s Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector has emerged as a major driver of office space demand, becoming the country’s second-largest occupier after the IT/ITeS sector, according to real estate consultancy JLL India. The BFSI sector has significantly expanded its footprint, with leasing share jumping from 11% in 2017-2019 to around 17-18% in recent years, reflecting the sector’s rapid growth, technological advancements, and talent availability.

As of Q3 2024, BFSI leasing constituted 16.4% of the total 53.4 million square feet of office space leased across India’s top seven cities: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Global players have been the primary force behind this expansion, occupying about 65% of the sector’s leased space. These international entities have steadily driven demand, averaging two-thirds of the BFSI sector’s leasing over the last six years.

Mumbai leads in office space occupied by domestic financial organizations, holding a 44% share, cementing its status as India’s “financial capital.” Bengaluru, meanwhile, attracts international financial players with its strong tech ecosystem, accounting for 30% of foreign BFSI office occupancy. Together with Hyderabad, these cities contribute over 50% of the total BFSI office leasing in India, with Delhi NCR also notable, commanding an 18% share for domestic firms and 17% for international players.

Industry leaders cite India’s rapidly growing fintech sector, currently valued at USD 584 billion and projected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2025, as a major catalyst for the surge in demand. Rahul Arora, Head of Office Leasing & Retail Services at JLL India, highlighted that the BFSI sector’s growth directly fuels the real estate market. “With over 1,900 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and BFSI’s significant 20% share in these centers, India is primed for further expansion, boosting demand for sophisticated office spaces,” he said.

JLL’s Chief Economist Dr Samantak Das noted that the sector’s needs are evolving, creating opportunities for office real estate to cater to specialized requirements in areas like data science and cybersecurity. Das said that BFSI is expected to surpass its record of 11 million square feet of leasing in 2023, thanks to expanding digital transformation and a skilled workforce pool.

India’s digital revolution, driven by initiatives like UPI and emerging tech such as AI and blockchain, continues to shape BFSI’s trajectory. As sustainability and ESG goals become increasingly prioritized, the sector is poised to drive demand for adaptable, tech-enabled, and environmentally friendly workspaces that align with its dynamic growth needs.