Beware of free recharge plans for online education; COAI says it is a fake message

Industry body COAI on Wednesday warned the public not to fall for fraudulent messages, making false claims that the government has promised 100 million users free recharge plans for online education.

COAI cautioned that clicking on such links could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, and can have other serious consequences too.

In its public advisory, Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said the fraudulent message falsely claims that the government has promised 100 million users free recharge plans for online education.

The industry body -- whose members include telcos like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- informed that the fraud message encourages people to click on a link to avail the free offer.

"It has been brought to our notice that fake messages are being circulated by people on social media platforms with fraudulent intentions," COAI said.

Warning the public about the scam, it said, by simply deleting and not forwarding such message, everyone can fight this menace together, and save others from getting cheated.

"If you get such a message, DO NOT click on the link as it could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, and can have other serious consequences," COAI added.