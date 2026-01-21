Gold Price Today, January 21: Rates Rise Across Major Cities As Yellow Metal Gains Momentum

File-Image | Gold prices move up across India.

Mumbai: Gold prices in India moved higher on January 21, showing a clear upward trend across all major cities. Both 22-carat and 24-carat gold became costlier compared to the previous day. The rise reflects steady demand and firm global cues, making gold slightly more expensive for buyers today.

Average gold rate in India

On an all-India basis, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 13,550 per gram, up by Rs 145 from yesterday. An 8-gram quantity now costs Rs 1,08,400, marking a rise of Rs 1,160.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold, which is purer, is selling at Rs 14,228 per gram, up by Rs 153. For 8 grams, the price stands at Rs 1,13,824, an increase of Rs 1,224.

Gold rate in Mumbai

Mumbai mirrored the national average. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 13,550 per gram, higher by Rs 145, while 8 grams cost Rs 1,08,400.

For 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 14,228 per gram, up by Rs 153, and Rs 1,13,824 for 8 grams.

Gold rate in Chennai and Hyderabad

Gold prices saw a sharper rise in southern cities. In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 13,610 per gram, up by Rs 160, while 8 grams cost Rs 1,08,880.

24-carat gold in Chennai stands at Rs 14,291 per gram, an increase of Rs 168, and Rs 1,14,328 for 8 grams.

Hyderabad recorded identical prices, reflecting strong regional demand.

Gold rate in Delhi

In the national capital, 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 13,600 per gram, up by Rs 145, while 8 grams cost Rs 1,08,800.

The 24-carat gold rate is Rs 14,280 per gram, higher by Rs 152, and Rs 1,14,240 for 8 grams.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad also followed the rising trend. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 13,604 per gram, up by Rs 152, and Rs 1,08,832 for 8 grams.

For 24-carat gold, prices stand at Rs 14,284 per gram and Rs 1,14,272 for 8 grams, both higher by Rs 152–Rs 1,216.

Gold rate in Kolkata

Kolkata recorded some of the highest prices today. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 13,700 per gram, up by Rs 145, while 8 grams cost Rs 1,09,600.

24-carat gold is priced at Rs 14,385 per gram, higher by Rs 152, and Rs 1,15,080 for 8 grams.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold costs Rs 13,610 per gram, up by Rs 145, and Rs 1,08,880 for 8 grams.

24-carat gold is priced at Rs 14,291 per gram, up by Rs 153, and Rs 1,14,328 for 8 grams.