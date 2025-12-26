 Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts

Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts

Gold and silver prices surged to new records on December 26, 2025, with MCX gold February futures up 0.72% to Rs 1,39,091/10g and silver March futures jumping 3.56% to Rs 2,31,759/kg. Driven by US-Venezuela tensions, Russia-Ukraine conflict, central bank buying, ETF inflows, and anticipated 2026 Fed rate cuts amid cooling inflation. Traders are pricing in two quarter‑point Fed rate cuts in 2026.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The gold prices surged over 0.5 per cent to record highs on Friday, due to rising geopolitical tensions and expectations for more US rate cuts next year. MCX gold February futures rose 0.72 per cent to a record Rs 1,39,091 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures jumped 3.56 per cent to a record Rs 2,31,759 per kg, as of 10.10 am. Earlier in the day, silver futures had touched an intraday high of Rs 2,32,741 per kg. Rising tensions between the US and Venezuela is the major factor driving gold prices higher.

International markets also saw bullion rise higher as spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,501.44 per ounce by 0209 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) zone after earlier touching $4,530.60. Traders are pricing in two quarter‑point Fed rate cuts in 2026, as inflation cools and labour market conditions soften, and when coupled with safe haven demand due to rising geopolitical tensions, fuelled defensive buying. Geopolitical tensions have increased due to the US blockade of Venezuelan crude, Russia-Ukraine hostilities, and US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria.

Read Also
Gold Prices Smash All Records In Just 24 Hours, Know- What Suddenly Pushed Gold To Historic Highs?
article-image

The US Coast Guard this month seized a super tanker under sanctions carrying Venezuelan oil and tried to intercept two more Venezuela‑related ships over the weekend heightening tensions. “Central-bank buying and steady ETF inflows remain key support factors. Gold has support at Rs 1,36,550-1,35,710 while resistance at Rs 1,38,850-Rs 1,39,670.

Silver has support at Rs 2,22,150-Rs 2,20,780 while resistance at Rs 2,25,810- Rs 2,26,970,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. Aggressive central bank buying, expectations of US Fed rate cuts, concerns over impact of US tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and robust inflows into gold and silver ETFs drove the gold and silver prices this year, said analysts.

FPJ Shorts
CCPA Slaps ₹11 Lakh Penalty On Vision IAS For Repeat Misleading UPSC Ads
CCPA Slaps ₹11 Lakh Penalty On Vision IAS For Repeat Misleading UPSC Ads
Mumbai This Weekend: AP Dhillon Concert, Biryani Festival And More
Mumbai This Weekend: AP Dhillon Concert, Biryani Festival And More
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Host Riteish Deshmukh Teases Fans 'Destiny's Game Shall Change'; Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Host Riteish Deshmukh Teases Fans 'Destiny's Game Shall Change'; Watch VIDEO
Nobody 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Bob Odenkirk's starrer Action Drama?
Nobody 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Bob Odenkirk's starrer Action Drama?

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lenskart Makes A Strategic Overseas Move, Know- Why A Korean Startup Matters So Much?

Lenskart Makes A Strategic Overseas Move, Know- Why A Korean Startup Matters So Much?

CCPA Slaps ₹11 Lakh Penalty On Vision IAS For Repeat Misleading UPSC Ads

CCPA Slaps ₹11 Lakh Penalty On Vision IAS For Repeat Misleading UPSC Ads

India Has Vast Potential To Boost Exports To New Zealand, Reduce Dependence On China: GTRI Report

India Has Vast Potential To Boost Exports To New Zealand, Reduce Dependence On China: GTRI Report

Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts

Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts

Adani Group Seals 33 Acquisitions Worth ₹80,000 Crore, Showcasing Post-Hindenburg Resilience

Adani Group Seals 33 Acquisitions Worth ₹80,000 Crore, Showcasing Post-Hindenburg Resilience