 Cabinet Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion To SIDBI, Boosting MSME Credit Flow & Generating 1.12 Crore Jobs
The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approved ₹5,000 crore equity support to SIDBI in three tranches (₹3,000 crore in 2025-26, ₹1,000 crore each in 2026-27 & 2027-28). This will strengthen SIDBI’s lending capacity, enabling cheaper credit to MSMEs. The infusion is projected to add 25.74 lakh new MSME beneficiaries (from 76.26 lakh to 102 lakh) and generate 1.12 crore jobs.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved equity support of Rs 5,000 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), a decision that will increase the flow of credit to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release said.

The equity capital of Rs 5,000 crore will be infused into SIDBI by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in three tranches. It will invest Rs 3,000 crore in 2025-26 at the book value of Rs 568.65 as on March 31, 2025 and Rs 1,000 crore each in fiscal 2026-27 and 2027-28 at the book value as on March 31 of the respective previous financial year, the release added.

"This infusion of additional capital would enable SIDBI to generate resources at fair interest rates, thereby increasing the flow of credit to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at competitive cost," the release said. "Post equity capital infusion of Rs 5.000 crore, the number of MSMEs to be provided financial assistance is expected to increase from 76.26 lakh at the end of financial year 2025 to 102 lakhs (approximately 25.74 lakh new MSME beneficiaries will be added) by the end of financial year 2028," it added.

The equity infusion is expected to generate 1.12 crore jobs, adding 25.74 lakh new MSME beneficiaries by the end of 2027-28, according to the official release.

