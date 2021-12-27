Bengaluru-based Charzer partners with ADDA to set up EV charging infrastructure

Bengaluru-based EV charging infrastructure startup, Charzer has partnered with ADDA, a comprehensive society management system, to build EV charging infrastructure in apartment complexes and gated communities. By getting empanelled on ADDA Discover for Association Platform, in the first phase, Charzer will install smart EV charging stations across 1500 apartment complexes across India in the next two years.

Charzer is a Bengaluru based startup that offers low cost, compact and smart IoT powered Electric Vehicle charging stations

As per a September 2021 survey conducted by ADDA in Bengaluru, only 6.9 per cent communities have an electric vehicle charging point in apartments and out of the remaining 93.1 per cent, about 92.7 per cent of them wish to have an EV installed within their community.

The latest Grant Thornton Bharat FICCI report indicates that India will need four lakh EV charging stations by 2026 to meet the expected 20 lakh vehicles on the road. To meet this growing demand, it’s important to boost the EV infrastructure in India.

Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, Co-Founder, Charzer, said, “With rising fuel prices and growing consciousness about the environment, the switch towards Electric Vehicles has started becoming faster. However, for many EV users, specifically those who reside in high rise apartments and communities, it’s a challenge to easily access a charging station. In order to cater to the requirements of the growing EV user base, it’s crucial to create the right EV infrastructure by converting locations in and around us into charging stations."

"This not only creates easy access to charging stations but it also addresses the issue of range anxiety. We are happy to partner with ADDA to build the required EV infrastructure in apartment communities and fast track EV adoption," he added.

San Banerjee, Co-Founder, ADDA said, "Over the last few years, strong tailwinds have been driving the expansion of green mobility in India. Gated communities and housing societies have already taken a note of this trend and are working towards implementing the required infrastructure for EV users. We are happy to partner with Charzer to set up community charging stations to offer residents reliable and safe charging infrastructure within the premises''

Charzer’s flagship product ‘Charzer OMNI’ is a compact, zero-maintenance and IoT enabled charging station that is compatible with two wheelers as well as with cars and three wheelers. Through Charzer-ADDA partnership, apartment communities can easily access EV Charging facilities, reserve, and pay for the charging stations within the Charzer app.

Charzer will be installing their charging stations free of charge for the next 200 housing societies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:27 PM IST