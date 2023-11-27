Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 Set To Eliminate Gadgets-In-Tray Security Checks, Introduces CTX Machines: Report | WIkipedia

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will soon become the first airport in the country to phase out the gadgets-in-tray security check system. Passengers using Terminal 2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airportwill soon be exempt from the requirement to take out personal electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops from their handbags during pre-boarding security screenings, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, announced that the trial phase for the CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machine at T2 will start in the upcoming weeks. Initially, this system will be meant for domestic travelers and is expected to be operational by December 2023, according to Moneycontrol reports.

Integrated CTX Machines at Bengaluru Airport to Streamline Security Checks

“The CTX machines will be fully incorporated with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), eliminating the need for passengers to place their electronic devices separately during security checks. The Security personnel will be able to scan and examine all contents using the CTX machines,” said a senior official, while speaking to the publication.

Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport manages all the international arrivals and departures along with few domestic airlines.

Additionally, it will put an end to the current practice of physically searching passengers following an initial screening via the walk-through metal detector. The upgraded security system is expected to minimize airport waiting times and improve the overall experience for passengers. According to an airport official, the process of organizing belongings in bags during security checks consumes considerable time and logistical effort. The implementation of CTX machines is poised to resolve this issue and significantly save time for passengers, said in the Moneycontrol report.

PM Modi Inaugurated Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 (T2)

In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Terminal 2 (T2), which incurred construction expenses of approximately Rs 5,000 crore. Domestic operations commenced at the airport on January 15, 2023, followed by international flight operations at Terminal 2 on September 12.