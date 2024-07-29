BEL's Net Profit Rockets 47%; Share Zooms Over 5% On D-Street

Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

The share of public sector defense manufacturer BEL (Bharat electronics Ltd.) share rose to a day-high price of Rs 325.60 per share on Indian bourses today in the late hour of the bourses. The BEL share price has recorded an all-time high of Rs 340.50 per share on Dalal Street.

According to a regulatory filing on Monday, July 29, state-owned defense manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 776 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25).

Net Profit Q1 FY25

The company's reported net profit is 47.02 per cent higher than the Rs 538 crore it made during the same period last year.

In comparison to Rs 3,532 crore in the same quarter last year, the central public sector undertaking (PSU) reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,243 crore in the June 2024 quarter. This represents a 20.13 per cent increase.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation)

During the reviewed quarter, Rs 937 crore was the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA. Comparing this to Rs 665 crore in the June 2023 quarter, there was a 41 per cent increase.

Compared to Q4FY24, when the EBITDA margin was 19 per cent, it increased by 330 basis points to 22.3 per cent in Q1FY25.

Operational revenue

Operational revenue for BEL stood at Rs 4,243 for Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 3,532 which was recorded in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Share performance

In 2024, the stock has already increased by 74 per cent. The shares of the state-owned defense company have increased by 145 per cent in the past year.

