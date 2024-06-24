BEL celebrates International Day of Yoga

The 10th International day of Yoga was celebrated with fervour across the Units and offices of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Friday.

A sea of humanity converged at the crack of dawn at BEL’s Bangalore Complex in Jalahalli as more than 500 employees participated in the early morning Yoga session conducted by Yoga experts. Yoga Pledge was administered in local languages, Hindi and English at all the Units spread across the country.

Various competitions were held as part of the Yoga Day celebrations and the winners were awarded prizes. A symposium on “Yoga and Wellbeing” was organised at Nalanda, the BEL Academy for Excellence in Bangalore, in collaboration with NIMHANS in which more than 300 women employees participated.