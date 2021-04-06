BEL receives 12 Green Channel Certificates for 41 products

It was a moment of pride for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) when a year back it received the Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA)’s Green Channel Status certificate for supply of Spares for Flycatcher Radar, manufactured at its Military Radar Strategic Business Unit (SBU) in Bangalore. It was the first time any organisation in India was issued this coveted certificate, ever since the Green Channel Policy was formulated.

Today, the Navratna Defence PSU has received 12 Green Channel Certificates for a total of 41 products manufactured at 10 SBUs/Units: Ghaziabad Unit and Military Radar SBU for Radars, Naval Systems I and Naval Systems II SBUs for Naval products, Military Communications SBU and Panchkula Unit for Communication equipment, Machilipatnam Unit for Opto Electronic products, Navi Mumbai Unit for spares for Mast, Pune Unit for batteries for communication equipment, and Chennai Unit for gun upgrade.