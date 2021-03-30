BEL pays Rs. 174 crore second interim dividend to Govt of India

M V Gowtama, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, presented the second interim dividend cheque of Rs. 174,43,63,569.20/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy-four Crores Forty-Three Lacs Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-nine and Twenty Paise only), payable on the shares held by the President of India, to the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, at New Delhi on March 30, 2021. BEL has declared 140% percent as second interim dividend (Rs. 1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the financial year 2020 – 21.

This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying Interim Dividend. BEL has paid a total dividend of 280% on its paid up capital for the financial year 2019 – 20.