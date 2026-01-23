 Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026

Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026

Kerala announced investment commitments worth USD 14 billion, equivalent to Rs 1.18 lakh crore, during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Minister P Rajeev highlighted the state as India's first fully digitally literate region with internet access as a basic right. Under the slogan Nature People Industry, Kerala adopted a new industrial policy and the country's first ESG policy.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Davos: Kerala on Thursday announced securing investment commitments worth USD 14 billion, or Rs 1.18 lakh crore, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here. Sharing details, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said the state has become the first fully digitally literate state in India, and it has also recognised internet freedom by making access to the internet a basic right for citizens.

Noting that Kerala has fragile land ecologically, he said the state has therefore adopted a slogan of 'nature, people, industry'. "We have incorporated and adopted a new industrial policy and the first Environmental Social Governance policy of the country," he added. Rajeev said this time, the state is focusing on expression of investments, and looking at total investor commitment worth USD 14 billion, or Rs 1.18 lakh crore, from global investors from the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Africa, among others.

These proposals range across sectors -- renewable energy, GCC, skill development, financial services, tourism, wellness, medical infrastructure, medical device manufacturing, among others, he noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta': Sunny Deol Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Father In Border 2 Credit
'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta': Sunny Deol Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Father In Border 2 Credit
Balasaheb Thackeray At 100: Remembering The ‘Tiger Of Maharashtra’ Through His Words & Enduring Legacy
Balasaheb Thackeray At 100: Remembering The ‘Tiger Of Maharashtra’ Through His Words & Enduring Legacy
Cruz Beckham Likes Instagram Reel Mocking Mom Victoria's Alleged Inappropriate Dance At Brooklyn's Wedding - Video
Cruz Beckham Likes Instagram Reel Mocking Mom Victoria's Alleged Inappropriate Dance At Brooklyn's Wedding - Video
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM...
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM...
Rapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934...
Rapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934...
Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026
Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead...
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead...