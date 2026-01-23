Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026

File Image |

Davos: Kerala on Thursday announced securing investment commitments worth USD 14 billion, or Rs 1.18 lakh crore, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here. Sharing details, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said the state has become the first fully digitally literate state in India, and it has also recognised internet freedom by making access to the internet a basic right for citizens.

#WATCH | World Economic Forum | Davos, Switzerland: Kerala Minister P Rajeev says, "A five member dedication is representing the state of Kerala here. We met more than 60 potential investors. We could sign more than Rs 1.18 lakh crore worth of EoUs, that is 14 billion US dollar… pic.twitter.com/spXgyypIoV — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Noting that Kerala has fragile land ecologically, he said the state has therefore adopted a slogan of 'nature, people, industry'. "We have incorporated and adopted a new industrial policy and the first Environmental Social Governance policy of the country," he added. Rajeev said this time, the state is focusing on expression of investments, and looking at total investor commitment worth USD 14 billion, or Rs 1.18 lakh crore, from global investors from the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Africa, among others.

These proposals range across sectors -- renewable energy, GCC, skill development, financial services, tourism, wellness, medical infrastructure, medical device manufacturing, among others, he noted.

