 Rapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934 Crore, Plans IPO by End-2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934 Crore, Plans IPO by End-2026

Rapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934 Crore, Plans IPO by End-2026

Roppen Transportation Services, the parent of ride-hailing platform Rapido, reduced its consolidated loss to Rs 258 crore in FY25 from Rs 370 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 44.19 percent to Rs 934.44 crore from Rs 648 crore in FY24, driven by higher utilisation cost discipline and platform maturity. The company aims to sustain 100 percent year-on-year growth for the next few years.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Roppen Transportation Services, the parent company of ride-hailing platform Rapido, narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 258 crore in FY25 from Rs 370 crore a year ago. According to financial data accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler, the Bengaluru-headquartered unicorn's revenue from operations rose to Rs 934.44 crore last fiscal year, reflecting a 44.19 per cent increase compared to Rs 648 crore in FY24.

"Rapido has sustained strong operating momentum, driven by higher utilisation across our mobility offerings, sharper cost discipline, and the growing maturity of our platform. "As we scale and expand, our focus remains on sustainable growth, improving unit economics, and strengthening the ecosystem for captains and passengers across markets and categories through varied business models," a Rapido spokesperson said.

Rapido plans to initiate its IPO process by the end of 2026. In November 2025, Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka told PTI that the company expects to maintain its growth rate of 100 per cent year-on-year for the next few years and be a much larger player compared to its nearest competitor before going for the initial public offering (IPO).

"We just want to grow further before thinking about markets. Right now, our idea is how do we grow further... We have been growing 100 per cent in the last two years. We want to at least continue that growth rate for a few more years and then think of the market," he had said. 

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO
'Stolen In London, Tracked To China': British Actor John Owen-Jones Finds His iPhone At Shenzhen 'Special' Market—VIDEO
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's What Reports Say
Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's What Reports Say

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
Sensex Surges 72.61 Points To 82,379.98, Nifty 15.55 To 25,305.45 In Early Trade
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM...
'Maharashtra Signs ₹30 Lakh Crore MoUs At Davos WEF, Creating Potential For 40 Lakh Jobs': CM...
Rapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934...
Rapido Parent Roppen Transportation Narrows FY25 Loss To ₹258 Crore, Revenue Jumps 44% To ₹934...
Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026
Kerala Secures $14 Billion Investment Commitments At Davos WEF 2026
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead...
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead...