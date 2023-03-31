BDL receives order for Akash Weapon System from the Army for Rs 8,161 cr | Wikipedia

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Thursday signed a contract for Rs 8,161 Crore with the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India for production and supply of Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army, the company announced through an exchange filing. The contract, which was signed at New Delhi on Thursday is for two regiments of the Indian Army. The order is to be executed in three years.

Further BDL also received an order of Rs 261 Crore for CMDS for MLH Helicopters.

The consolidated order book position of BDL has now reached a staggering figure of Rs 24,021 crore approx. with the signing of this new contract.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL stated that signing of the new contract will give a major boost to the Akash program and both, BDL and its supply chain partners, are geared up to meet the production demands of the Weapon System. In addition to the domestic market, the Akash Weapon System is also being offered for export to friendly foreign countries.

Read Also Defence ministry orders 6 missile vessels worth Rs 9,804.98 crore from Cochin Shipyard

BDL has received several orders in the current year for supply of various systems which includes Astra MK-I Air to Air Missile (AAM) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. In addition to this, BDL has received order of Counter Measures Dispensing System.