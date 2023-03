Cochin Shipyard bags order for construction of Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels | The cost of the project is approximately Rs 550 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard has secured a Rs 9,804.98 crore order for next generation missile vessels from the ministry of defence.

The order is for six vessels, the first of which will be delivered after 48 months from now and the last will be sent after 108 months.