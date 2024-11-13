Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days |

Shares of Bayer CropScience Ltd were under pressure during trading on Wednesday (November 11), trading in red on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

By 2:02 pm IST, the shares on BSE were priced at Rs 6,140.10, down by 2.81 per cent, while on NSE, the shares were at Rs 6,145.15, marking a 2.70 per cent dip during the trading session.

Share performance |

Performance Metrics on NSE and BSE

On the NSE, the company's shares opened at Rs 6,282.00

During the intra-day trading hours, the stock reached the day's high of Rs 6,348.60 but fell to a low of Rs 6,102.00.

As of now, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 27,620 crore. Meanwhile, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was at 41.46, and the dividend yield was noted at 2.28 per cent.

Over the past five days, Bayer CropScience stock has seen an 8.13 per cent decline.

A Look at 52-Week Trends

The company's 52-week high stood at Rs 7,196.85 and a 52-week low was at Rs 4,901.20.

Global Factors Weigh on the Stock

The slump in the share price of Bayer CropScience Ltd can in some way be attributed to the recent financial performance of its parent company, Bayer AG.

Bayer AG, a German multinational, announced its Q3 earnings on Tuesday (November 12), which was weaker-than-expected results. The conglomerate reported sales of approximately €10.0 billion for the third quarter, showing a 4 per cent year-on-year decline, influenced by a negative currency impact of €436 million.