 Suzlon Energy Shares Fall 8% On NSE; Down Over 20% In 5-Day Trading Period
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSuzlon Energy Shares Fall 8% On NSE; Down Over 20% In 5-Day Trading Period

Suzlon Energy Shares Fall 8% On NSE; Down Over 20% In 5-Day Trading Period

The current market capitalisation of the company as of now stood at Rs 74,570 crore, while the P/E ratio sits at 77.24.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The shares of Suzlon Energy Limited on Wednesday (November 13) saw a notable dip, trading in red.

By 12:58 PM IST, the company’s stock price had fallen to Rs 54.64 per share, a drop of 8 per cent. The stock had opened at Rs 58.00 and touched a high of Rs 59.28, with the day's lowest point recorded at Rs 54.00, during the intraday trading hours.

Share performance

Share performance |

Similarly, on BSE, the shares were trading at Rs 54.60, down by 8.07 per cent.

The current market capitalisation of the company as of now stood at Rs 74,570 crore, while the P/E ratio sits at 77.24. Moreover, look at the 52-week high and low, the company's stock had previously reached a 52-week high of Rs 86.04 and a low of Rs 33.90.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling
Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days
Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days
Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot
Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot
Bihar Bypolls 2024: 34.77 Pc Voter Turnout Registered Till 1 PM Across 4 Assembly Seats
Bihar Bypolls 2024: 34.77 Pc Voter Turnout Registered Till 1 PM Across 4 Assembly Seats
Read Also
'You And I': Zomato Welcomes Swiggy After Company's Listing At NSE
article-image

Management change

This sharp decline in the stock price of the company comes in the wake of a major management shakeup with Ishwar Chand Mangal, CEO of New Business, announcing his resignation on November 8 after 28-year tenure with Suzlon.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated performance

The company on October 28 announced its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a regulatory filing. One of the key player in the energy sector, the company reportered a surge in its total income to Rs 2,121.23 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 1,428.69 crore in the same quarter.

Image used for represenational purposes only

Image used for represenational purposes only |

The total expenses for the quarter reached Rs 1,919.65 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,291.26 crore YoY. This rise in expenses was offset by a net profit surge to Rs 200.60 crore, a jump from Rs 102.29 crore in Q2 FY24.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Suzlon’s financial health also marked an improvement. The company posted total income of Rs 1,460.05 crore, up from Rs 811.54 crore YoY.

Read Also
Swiggy Listing On NSE: Dalal Street Gives Mute Welcome, Investors Receive 7.62% Premium Over Issue...
article-image

While expenses surged to Rs 1,456.44 crore from Rs 823.38 crore, Suzlon managed to achieve a net profit of Rs 83.72 crore in Q2FY25, a stark contrast to the loss of Rs 5.36 crore reported during the same period last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days

Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days

Dogecoin In Focus After Trump Nominates Elon Musk To Head 'DOGE'

Dogecoin In Focus After Trump Nominates Elon Musk To Head 'DOGE'

Suzlon Energy Shares Fall 8% On NSE; Down Over 20% In 5-Day Trading Period

Suzlon Energy Shares Fall 8% On NSE; Down Over 20% In 5-Day Trading Period

Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share

Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share

India Sees Surge in Interest for ADAS Tech as Road Safety Takes Priority: Survey by HERE...

India Sees Surge in Interest for ADAS Tech as Road Safety Takes Priority: Survey by HERE...