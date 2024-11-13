Swiggy Listing On NSE: Dalal Street Gives Mute Welcome, Investors Receive 7.62% Premium Over Issue Price Of ₹390

The shares of the delivery giant company Swiggy were listed on the Indian stock exchanges today at 10 am. With a listing price of Rs 412 on the NSE and a 7.7 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 390, Swiggy shares made a quiet debut on the stock exchanges

Lisitng gains for Investor

Since the minimum bid quantity to apply for the Swiggy IPO was 38 shares, successful bidders would have been sitting on listing gains of Rs 836 (Rs 22 x 38 shares) as soon as trading bagan in the stock.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Subscription of the Swiggy IPO

The total number of subscriptions for the book-built issue was 3.59 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) obtaining 6.02 times subscriptions. Subscription rates for non-institutional investors (NIIS) were 41 per cent, whereas employee portion bookings were 1.65 times.

Swiggy IPO size and structure

The Swiggy IPO comprises a new issue of 11.54 crore equity shares valued at Rs 4,499 crore and a sale offer of 17.51 crore shares valued at Rs 6,828.43 crore. Through its initial public offering (IPO), the online marketplace for fast food delivery and commerce hopes to raise Rs 11,327.43 crore.

Price band and minimum bid for swiggy IPO

Swiggy has set a price range of Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share, despite the food delivery company's IPO lot size being 38 shares. This implies that in order to bid, retail investors must contribute a minimum of Rs 14,820.

Timeline of swiggy IPO

On Wednesday, November 6th, the Swiggy IPO bidding started, and it ended on Friday, November 8th. On November 12, the business deposited and returned the equity shares to the demat accounts of qualified investors following the completion of the share allocation on November 11. Swiggy's stock is listed on November 13.