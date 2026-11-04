Bayer CropScience Q2 FY27 Revenue Takes A 19.5% Hit As Weak Corn Acreage Weighs On Business, Profit Before Tax Grows 6% To ₹211.4 Crore Despite Challenges As Board Declares ₹90 Dividend Per Share

Bayer CropScience |

Mumbai: Bayer CropScience reported a 19.5 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue from operations to ₹1,250.7 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹1,553.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite weaker sales, the agricultural solutions company recorded higher profitability, supported by improved gross margins and cost efficiencies.

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Revenue Declines

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,250.7 crore during the July-September quarter, reflecting a challenging operating environment. For the first half of FY27, revenue declined 11 per cent to ₹3,085.7 crore, against ₹3,468 crore in H1 FY26. The decline came as uneven monsoon conditions and lower corn acreage affected the company's operating environment.

Profit Improves

Bayer CropScience reported profit before tax of ₹211.4 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹200.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. This represented approximately 6 per cent year-on-year growth despite the contraction in quarterly revenue. Chief Financial Officer Vinit Jindal said profit after tax increased 9 per cent during the quarter, supported by better gross margins and cost efficiencies.

Dividend Announcement

The company's board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹90 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2027. The total interim dividend payout amounts to approximately ₹404.5 crore. The announcement accompanied the company's quarterly and half-yearly financial results.

Monsoon Challenges

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Simon Wiebusch highlighted the difficult operating environment during the September quarter. He attributed the challenges to uneven monsoon conditions and reduced corn acreage. These factors influenced the company's agricultural business performance during the period.

Business Outlook

Bayer CropScience's Q2 FY27 results reflected a divergence between revenue and profitability, with sales declining while profit before tax increased. Improved margins and operating efficiencies supported earnings during the quarter.

Going forward, agricultural conditions, crop acreage and demand for crop protection products will remain important factors influencing the company's performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.