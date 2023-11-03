Bayer CropScience Registers Revenue From Operations Of ₹16,172 Million In Q2FY24 |

Bayer CropScience Limited on Friday announced its unaudited results for the quarter (Q2) and half year ended (H1) September 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Quarterly results

For Q2 ended September 30, 2023, Bayer CropScience Limited (BCSL) registered Revenue from Operations of Rs 16,172 million as compared to Rs 14,519 million in the corresponding period of FY 2022- 23. Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 3,057 million, compared to Rs 2,290 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Half-yearly results

For the H1 ended September 30, 2023, BCSL reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 33,568 million compared to Rs 31,193 million for the corresponding period in FY 2022-23. Profit Before Tax for the H1 ended September 30, 2023 stood at Rs 7,118 million, compared to Rs 6,113 million for the corresponding period in FY 2022-23.

Simon Wiebusch, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, BCSL, on the quarterly results said, “In a difficult environment of delayed, deficient and erratic monsoons as well as elevated COGS, we delivered strong growth of 11% in revenue from operations in Q2 of FY2023-24.

In the half-yearly results, “A strong operating expense steering and sustained focus on maintaining optimal channel inventory, combined with consistent portfolio performance, especially in corn seeds and crop protection, have yielded us a Profit Before Tax growth of 16%," he added.

Bayer CropScience Limited shares

The shares f Bayer CropScience Limited on Friday at 1:27 pm IST were at Rs 5,119.50, up by 4.37 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)