Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Announces 48,306 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | File/ Representative image

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited on Monday announced that the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited at its Meeting held today has approved the allotment of 48,306 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5 each against the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options granted under ESOP Plan 2015, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects with existing Equity Shares of the Company.

The Company has obtained in-principle approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Stock Exchanges) for the ESOP Plan 2015 and is in the process of seeking the final listing and trading approvals of the Stock Exchanges for the Equity Shares allotted as aforesaid.

Consequent to the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to 3,90,47,199 equity shares,amounting to Rs 19,52,35,995.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited shares

The shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited on Monday at 2:54 pm IST were at Rs 634, down by 2.21 percent.