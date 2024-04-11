Banks In Most Regions Barring These States To Remain Closed On Account Of Eid Al-Fitr

Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

Physical banking operations in most Indian states will not be discharged on Thursday, 11 April. This, as banks will remain shut on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. This marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for believers.

However, some states and other territories and the banks in the said regions will not be having a holiday today, 11 April. These states include Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. This list also includes the Union territory of Chandigarh.

This, as, in Kerala, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, along with Chandigarh, the occasion of the aforementioned festival was observed on 10 April, as against 11 April, in other parts of the country.

Services Available Today

In today's day, most preliminary transactions can be carried out through facilities including UPI and the good old ATMs. This, as ATMs usually remain operational 24/7. However, it's worth noting that some ATMs may experience technical issues or cash shortages during holidays, so it's a good idea to check with your bank beforehand if you anticipate needing to use an ATM on a holiday.

In addition , one can also avail other services such as, IMPS and NEFT.

Nevertheless, for other activities including changing bank account details, in-person KYC upgradation, deployment of banking cheques and some other handful of services, that are discharged physically, one may have to wait until the next working day.

The next banking holiday for this month falls on 13 April, when in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, banks will remain shut due to festivities such as Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, and Biju festivals.

In addition, the stock markets are also closed for trading today (11 April).