 Central Bank To Review Liquidity Coverage Ratio Framework: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCentral Bank To Review Liquidity Coverage Ratio Framework: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Central Bank To Review Liquidity Coverage Ratio Framework: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

In a statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies announced with the new fiscal year's first monetary policy review, Das said recent events in other countries have shown that digital channels have been used by customers to quickly withdraw or transfer funds from banks.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Reserve Bank of India | File/ Representative

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a review of the liquidity coverage ratio for banks to ensure smooth functioning even in events of acute stress.

Read Also
Income Tax Returns: From Forms, Deadlines To Methods; Everything You Need To Know About Filing ITR...
article-image

In a statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies announced with the new fiscal year's first monetary policy review, Das said recent events in other countries have shown that digital channels have been used by customers to quickly withdraw or transfer funds from banks.

Liquidity in Times Of Acute Stress

This warrants a revisiting of the assumptions made under the liquidity coverage ratio framework, Das said, adding that it is only in events of "acute stress" that such a framework would be helpful.

Read Also
Tougher Unsecured Loan Norms A Preemptive Move, In Interest Of Sustainability, Says Shaktikanta Das...
article-image

"Certain modifications to the LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) framework are being proposed towards facilitating better management of liquidity risk by the banks," Das said, adding that a draft circular will be issued on it soon.

He assured that the RBI will adopt a balanced and consultative approach on reviewing the regulation.

SFBs Will Be Permitted To Deal In Derivatives

At present, banks covered under LCR framework are required to maintain a stock of high quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover the expected net cash outflows in the next 30 calendar days, he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor also announced that Small Finance Banks (SFBs) will soon be allowed to deal in permissible rupee interest derivative products.

Read Also
Good News For Consumers: Cash Deposit Facility In Banks Through Use Of UPI Soon, Says RBI
article-image

At present, this set of lenders is allowed to use only Interest Rate Futures (IRFs) for the purpose of proprietary hedging, he said.

The decision to deal in rupee interest derivatives will expand the avenues to hedge interest rate risk and also provide greater flexibility to the SFBs, Das said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HDFC Life Receives ₹102.51 Crore GST Order From Gujarat State Tax Authority

HDFC Life Receives ₹102.51 Crore GST Order From Gujarat State Tax Authority

Central Bank To Review Liquidity Coverage Ratio Framework: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Central Bank To Review Liquidity Coverage Ratio Framework: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Maximum Returns: How Investing ₹1.5 Lakh In PPF By April 5 Will Get You Higher Return

Maximum Returns: How Investing ₹1.5 Lakh In PPF By April 5 Will Get You Higher Return

Good News For Consumers: Cash Deposit Facility In Banks Through Use Of UPI Soon, Says RBI

Good News For Consumers: Cash Deposit Facility In Banks Through Use Of UPI Soon, Says RBI

Capturing Imaginations: Renault Captur 2024 Revealed

Capturing Imaginations: Renault Captur 2024 Revealed