Bank of Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra is considering raising up to $175 million through fresh overseas borrowing before December 31, 2026, as it looks to strengthen its funding position amid robust credit demand.

Managing Director and CEO Nidhu Saxena said the bank would evaluate global borrowing costs and US Treasury yield movements before finalising the proposed fundraising.

Overseas Fundraising Plan

Speaking on the sidelines of the CII-DFS Financing Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Saxena indicated that the lender could undertake one additional overseas borrowing transaction this year.

However, the decision would depend on prevailing interest rates and the overall cost of raising foreign currency funds. The proposed borrowing would also need to meet the Reserve Bank of India's eligibility conditions for its dollar-rupee swap facility.

RBI Swap Facility

Under the RBI's June 2026 circular, eligible foreign currency borrowings must carry a minimum maturity of three years, with funds required to arrive by December 31, 2026.

Banks can access the associated dollar-rupee swap facility until January 15, 2027. The arrangement could help Bank of Maharashtra manage foreign exchange exposure while converting overseas funds into rupees for domestic lending.

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Credit Growth Outpaces Deposits

Saxena highlighted that the bank's credit growth continues to exceed deposit mobilisation, creating additional funding requirements. Bank of Maharashtra has recorded credit growth of 20-23%, compared with deposit growth of 18-19%.

To bridge this funding gap, the public sector bank has increasingly relied on foreign currency deposits and international borrowings.

$500 Million Bond Issue

In September 2026, Bank of Maharashtra successfully raised $500 million through its maiden dollar bond issuance under its medium-term note programme. The five-year bonds, issued through its GIFT City unit, carry a fixed coupon of 6.112%.

According to Saxena, the offering attracted investor demand nearly three times the issue size. The bank subsequently converted the dollar proceeds into rupees, securing fixed-rate funding for five years to support domestic credit expansion.

The proposed additional borrowing could further diversify its funding sources, subject to favourable pricing conditions.

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