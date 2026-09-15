US 10-Year Treasury Yield Crosses 5% As Oil Surge, Debt Concerns Raise Global Market Worries

The US 10-year Treasury yield briefly breached the 5% mark on Monday for the first time in more than two years, signalling growing concerns among investors over inflation, government debt and rising borrowing costs. The yield touched 5.01% before settling near 4.98%.

The 10-year Treasury yield is closely watched as a global benchmark that influences mortgage rates, corporate borrowing costs and asset valuations. Analysts said the move towards 5% reflects increasing pressure on financial markets.

Oil prices, debt worries push yields higher

The immediate factor behind the rise was a sharp increase in crude oil prices after the Iran conflict pushed Brent crude higher. The jump in energy costs has revived fears that inflation could remain elevated for longer.

However, market concerns extend beyond oil. Rising US government debt, increased borrowing requirements and large-scale debt issuance by technology companies to fund artificial intelligence expansion have also contributed to higher long-term yields.

Investors are also focusing on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting, with markets pricing in a strong possibility of a rate increase. Analysts warned that delaying action could lead to further pressure on Treasury yields.

Higher borrowing costs weigh on markets

A rise in Treasury yields directly affects households and businesses by increasing borrowing expenses. US mortgage rates have already moved higher, raising concerns over affordability and consumer spending.

Higher bond yields can also put pressure on equity markets by making safer government securities more attractive compared with stocks. They increase the discount rates used to value future corporate earnings.

While a 5% yield does not automatically signal a market collapse, analysts said sustained increases could create challenges for stocks and raise concerns over the long-term sustainability of US finances.

The impact is not limited to the US. Rising Treasury yields have contributed to a broader global bond sell-off, pushing borrowing costs higher in other major economies. Investors are now watching whether the 5% level becomes a temporary peak or the beginning of a longer period of elevated interest rates.