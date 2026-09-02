Uday Kotak Warns Of ‘Roller Coaster Ride’ In Global Interest Rates As Debt Concerns Push Bond Yields Higher

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Veteran banker Uday Kotak has warned of heightened volatility in global interest-rate markets as rising government debt, widening fiscal deficits and increasing bond yields create uncertainty for investors.

In a post on social media platform X, Kotak said bond markets could face a “roller coaster ride” if central banks are forced to expand their balance sheets to manage rising debt pressures.

He pointed to the increase in Japan’s 10-year government bond yield above 3% and the US 10-year yield nearing 4.8% as signs of changing market conditions.

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Global bond markets face rising pressure

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield crossed the 3% mark for the first time this century, reaching its highest level since 1996. The move reflects a major shift in Japan’s bond market after the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest-rate policy in 2024.

Investors are increasingly assessing Japanese government bonds based on factors such as inflation, economic growth and risk-return considerations rather than relying mainly on central bank support.

In the US, long-term Treasury yields have also remained under pressure. The 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.34% in August, its highest level since 2007, before easing slightly. According to market data, the yield has stayed above the 5% level for a prolonged period, marking the longest stretch of elevated rates in nearly two decades.

Inflation and fiscal risks drive uncertainty

Bond markets across major economies are facing pressure from persistent inflation concerns, higher energy prices and government borrowing requirements. Long-term yields in Germany, the UK and Australia have also climbed significantly, reflecting broader concerns over public finances and economic stability.

Kotak warned that if governments continue to accumulate debt and deficits expand, central banks may have limited options beyond increasing money supply through balance-sheet expansion.

Such steps could fuel inflation, forcing short-term interest rates higher and adding to market turbulence.

The shift in global bond markets has implications for investors across asset classes, as higher yields can influence borrowing costs, equity valuations and currency movements.

With major economies navigating inflation risks, fiscal challenges and changing monetary policies, investors are likely to closely track central bank actions and government borrowing trends in the months ahead.