Bank Of Maharashtra Marks 92nd Foundation Day With MSME Credit Outreach In Akola | Sourced

Akola: The Akola Zone of Bank of Maharashtra celebrated the bank’s 92nd Foundation Day along with an MSME Samriddhi Credit Outreach Programme on September 16.

The programme was chaired by Zonal Manager G M Sreedhar and attended by around 90 existing and prospective MSME customers. Chartered Accountants from Akola, Washim and Buldhana districts also participated in the programme.

As part of the outreach programme, the bank distributed 19 sanction letters worth ₹36.87 crore to customers.

The programme also generated MSME business leads worth ₹31 crore, reflecting the bank’s focus on expanding credit support to small and medium businesses in the region.

The event provided a platform for the bank to interact with existing and prospective MSME customers. Officials also used the programme to strengthen relationships with businesses and understand their credit requirements.

A few customers shared their experiences and spoke about their association with Bank of Maharashtra. They also expressed confidence in the bank and its services.

The Foundation Day celebration also included informal interaction and networking among bank officials, customers and Chartered Accountants from the three districts.

The bank said the programme reflected its continued commitment to supporting MSMEs, strengthening customer relationships and facilitating credit growth in line with the objectives of the MSME Samriddhi Credit Outreach Programme.

The Akola Zone thanked participating customers, Chartered Accountants and other stakeholders for contributing to the success of the Foundation Day celebration and credit outreach programme.