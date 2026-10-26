Bank Of Maharashtra Reports Robust Q2 FY27, Net Profit Jumps To ₹2,310 Crore On Strong Business Growth

Bank Of Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday announced a 41.42 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reaching ₹2,310 crore compared to ₹1,633 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly Performance

Operating profit for Q2 FY27 grew by 30.86 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,369 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) also increased by 21.76 per cent to ₹3,954 crore during the same period.

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Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the bank's net profit grew by 34.22 per cent to ₹4,330 crore. Operating profit for the half-year increased by 26.08 per cent to ₹6,486 crore, while NII rose by 18.12 per cent to ₹7,724 crore.

Business Growth

Total global business expanded by 25.16 per cent to ₹7,05,766 crore as of September 30, 2026. Total global deposits increased by 21.50 per cent to ₹3,76,407 crore, and gross global advances grew by 29.61 per cent to ₹3,29,359 crore.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) improved to 1.25 per cent as on September 30, 2026, from 1.72 per cent on September 30, 2025. Net NPA also declined to 0.12 per cent from 0.18 per cent in the prior year.

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Capital Adequacy

The total Basel III Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 18.51 per cent. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 15.61 per cent as of September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.