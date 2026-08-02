Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Home Loan Rate To 7%, Waives Processing Fees Under Monsoon Dhamaka Offer

Bank of Maharashtra has cut home loan rates to 7% and car loan rates to 7.45%. |

Mumbai: Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has announced a reduction in its home loan interest rate to 7 percent, down from 7.1 percent, under a limited-period festive campaign aimed at making home financing more affordable.

The bank launched its "Monsoon Dhamaka" offer on Sunday, providing customers with a combination of lower interest rates and a complete waiver of processing fees and documentation charges.

Triple Benefit For Customers

According to the bank, borrowers will receive three key benefits under the scheme — a reduced interest rate, zero processing fees and no documentation charges.

These concessions are expected to lower the overall cost of taking a home loan and reduce the initial financial burden on borrowers. The bank said the offer reflects its commitment to providing affordable financing solutions and helping customers achieve their home ownership goals.

Car Loans Also Cheaper

Apart from home loans, the lender has also reduced the interest rate on car loans to 7.45 percent.

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Bank of Maharashtra said both the home loan and car loan rates are among the lowest available in the banking industry. Combined with the waiver of processing and documentation charges, the offer is designed to make borrowing more attractive for customers planning major purchases.

Limited-Time Scheme

The special offer is available for a limited period under the bank's Monsoon Dhamaka campaign. Customers looking to purchase a house or a vehicle can benefit from the lower interest rates while avoiding additional upfront charges.

With lending rates becoming increasingly competitive, such promotional schemes are expected to attract both new borrowers and existing customers looking to transfer their loans for better financing terms.