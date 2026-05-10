Nashik: Bank of Maharashtra’s Ozar Branch Gets Major Facelift After 15 Years | Sourced

Nashik: The Ozar branch of Bank of Maharashtra has undergone a major transformation after nearly 15 years, bringing much-needed relief to customers. For several years, account holders had been facing a lack of basic amenities at the branch. Due to constant crowding and inadequate seating arrangements, customers were often forced to stand for long hours. Senior citizens, in particular, suffered considerable inconvenience.



Under the efforts of branch manager Ashwini Kumar, the branch has now been renovated, and customers have expressed satisfaction over the improved facilities. Earlier, the branch atmosphere had become uncomfortable because of limited space and insufficient amenities. The air-conditioning facility was ineffective, making summers extremely difficult for both customers and staff.

Even basic drinking water arrangements were unavailable, causing inconvenience to visitors and employees alike.

Compared to other banks, citizens felt that the Ozar branch was lagging behind in customer facilities. Recognising these concerns, branch manager Ashwini Kumar initiated a complete makeover of the branch. Improved seating arrangements, repainting, cleanliness measures, cooling systems, and drinking water facilities have now been provided.

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As a result of these changes, customers are experiencing greater comfort and smoother banking services. Citizens visited the branch to appreciate and congratulate manager Ashwini Kumar and deputy manager Dipali Talpade, along with staff members Jyoti Teli, Vishal Gaikwad, Kaustubh Khoprikar, Sujata Pawar, Chandan Kumar, and Sumit Yewale for the positive transformation. “Efforts Underway to Resolve Remaining Issues”



“We have initially addressed the internal issues of the Ozar branch. Efforts are now underway for external maintenance work and construction of a shed outside the ATM, which will be completed soon,” said Ashwini Kumar.