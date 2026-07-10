 Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹2,020 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹9,063 Crore
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Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹2,020 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹9,063 Crore

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 26.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone Q1 FY27 net profit to Rs 2,020.2 crore, while total income increased to Rs 9,063.3 crore. Asset quality remained stable, with gross NPA at 1.45 percent and net NPA at 0.13 percent, alongside a Rs 250 crore COVID provision reversal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 10, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹2,020 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹9,063 Crore
Bank of Maharashtra reported a 26.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone Q1 FY27. |

Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra reported a 26.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,592.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income increased to Rs 9,063.3 crore from Rs 7,878.8 crore a year ago, while profit remained broadly stable compared with Rs 2,014.1 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

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Opening Performance Summary

Standalone total income rose to Rs 9,063.3 crore during the quarter from Rs 7,878.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating profit improved to Rs 3,117.2 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 2,276.8 crore. Net profit reached Rs 2,020.2 crore, supported by higher interest income and controlled operating expenses.

Sequential Growth

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, total income increased from Rs 8,693.0 crore to Rs 9,063.3 crore. Operating profit rose from Rs 2,946.1 crore to Rs 3,117.2 crore, while operating expenses declined marginally to Rs 1,681.5 crore from Rs 1,694.3 crore.

Net profit remained largely flat at Rs 2,020.2 crore versus Rs 2,014.1 crore despite provisions increasing to Rs 840.4 crore from Rs 617.0 crore.

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Key Drivers

Interest earned during the quarter increased to Rs 8,034.6 crore from Rs 7,053.9 crore a year earlier, while other income rose to Rs 1,028.7 crore. Gross non-performing assets remained at 1.45 percent, improving from 1.74 percent a year ago, and net NPA stood at 0.13 percent against 0.18 percent last year.

Earnings per share improved to Rs 2.63 from Rs 2.07. The bank also reversed Rs 250 crore of COVID-19 contingency provisions during the quarter while retaining Rs 760 crore of such provisions on its books.

Full-Year Context

For FY26, the bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 7,019.3 crore on total income of Rs 32,822.5 crore. The June quarter continued the trend of earnings growth while asset quality remained stable, with gross and net NPA ratios unchanged from the March 2026 quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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