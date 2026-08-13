Bank Of Maharashtra’s Kanadia Road Branch Gets New Premises In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new premises of Bank of Maharashtra’s Kanadia Road branch were inaugurated by Suresh Singh Bhadoria, chairman of Index Medical College and noted social worker.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Sanjeev Kumar, zonal head and deputy general manager, Bank of Maharashtra.

Branch manager Pankaj Gupta said the event was attended by prominent customers, including Rupesh Vyas, Manish Agrawal, Swami and Joshi. Bank staff members Maya, Urdhvarshe and Vyas were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjeev Kumar expressed gratitude to the long-standing customers of the Kanadia Road branch and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to delivering superior and customer-centric banking services.

Chief guest Suresh Singh Bhadoria praised the bank’s efficient functioning and courteous approach towards customers.

He said that the warmth and respect extended by every employee create a strong sense of belonging, making customers feel that “this is our own bank.”

A customer, associated with the branch for 18 years, shared that even the smallest concerns are resolved promptly. The programme was conducted by Shubham Chaturvedi, while Rakesh Jain Vinayaka proposed the vote of thanks.