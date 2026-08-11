AB Road Elevated Corridor Work Begins Between LIG Square And Navlakha In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After months of traffic congestion caused by stone dumping and construction-related disruptions on the AB Road, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process for construction of an elevated corridor between LIG Square and Navlakha.

The department has reportedly started preparing the pile casting work, while the final design is being processed at the headquarters.

The proposed elevated corridor is planned to have three arms descending at Geeta Bhavan and Shivaji Vatika, besides the Guitar Square area. Officials claim that the project will help ease traffic congestion on one of the city's busiest stretches.

The project had earlier faced significant delays. The elevated bridge between LIG and Navlakha had been delayed for several months due to design and execution issues.

Meanwhile, traffic on the stretch was disrupted after stones were dumped along the road during construction, creating bottlenecks and inconvenience for commuters.

According to the department, pile casting work has now been initiated and the final design is expected to be cleared soon. Officials said the work would gain momentum after approval from the headquarters.

The need for the corridor has increased as traffic volumes on AB Road have grown substantially. During the earlier phase of the project, traffic was diverted after the BRTS corridor was removed.

The administration had also planned flyovers at 11 major city intersections, including AB Road locations such as LIG Square, Palasia, Geeta Bhavan and Shivaji Vatika.

However, after the BRTS corridor was eventually removed, the government decided to reconsider the earlier plan and focus on the elevated corridor. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav subsequently announced the project, following which the PWD began preparations.

Officials said the project is expected to provide long-term relief to commuters. The department now aims to start major construction work soon, with pile casting already underway. However, details regarding the project's final cost and contractor are yet to be disclosed.

MR-10 Flyover Gets Feasibility Nod at Radisson Square

The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has completed a traffic feasibility study for a proposed flyover at Radisson Square, one of the busiest intersections connecting Ring Road and MR-10.

The study examined four different technical options to ease congestion at the junction, with a four-lane flyover parallel to MR-10 towards the Radisson Hotel side emerging as the most suitable option.

However, the final decision on construction will be taken by the Road Safety Committee. IDA will present the feasibility report before the committee, and if approval is granted, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared before inviting tenders and initiating further construction procedures.

Radisson Square currently handles around 1.78 lakh vehicles every day. Two-wheelers account for nearly 55% of the traffic, while cars constitute around 33%. The main carriageway handles approximately 1.50 lakh vehicles, while another 27,562 vehicles use the service roads.

During peak hours, heavy congestion and long queues at traffic signals are common.

The traffic pressure is expected to increase further after the proposed flyover at Robot Square is constructed, which could divert a larger share of Ring Road traffic towards Radisson Square. Vehicles approaching from the bypass will also add to the load.

Four Options Examined

The feasibility study assessed flyover and underpass options on Ring Road and MR-10. A flyover on Ring Road was found to conflict with the metro alignment, while an underpass faced obstacles from a 1,200-mm sewer trunk line and water supply pipeline.

An underpass on MR-10 was also considered technically difficult because of metro foundation pillars.

Experts therefore selected the option of constructing a four-lane flyover parallel to MR-10 towards the Radisson Hotel. The structure will utilise around 25–26 metres of available land, including the green belt, without affecting metro pillars or tracks.

IDA CEO Parikshit Jhadey said the study report would be placed before the Road Safety Committee.

He said rising traffic volumes would make the flyover increasingly important, particularly with future highway and road projects expected to increase traffic at the junction.

The study estimates that traffic on MR-10 could increase by around 20% in the future, strengthening the case for the proposed flyover.