Newly Hired Petrol Pump Employee Flees With ₹90k Collection On First Day In Indore | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee allegedly fled with ₹90,000 from a petrol pump on his first day of work in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Police registered an FIR against the accused on Saturday and launched a search for him.

The incident happened at Usharaj Petrol Pump, Mahunaka, which falls under the jurisdiction of Annapurna police in Indore.

According to the report, the accused identified as Vijay Singh, son of Vishnu Singh and a resident of Fatehpur Sikri, had approached Usharaj Petrol Pump at Mahunaka seeking employment on July 20.

He submitted his Aadhaar card and underwent training before being hired the following morning.

According to the Annapurna police Vijay reported for duty at around 11 am on July 21. At about 11 pm, when the staff's shift ended and employees were depositing the day's petrol sales collection at the counter, Vijay was found missing.

Staff searched the surrounding area but could not locate him. The mobile number provided by him was also found switched off.

Petrol pump supervisor Ashish Chauhan subsequently submitted a written complaint to the Annapurna police.

Following an inquiry, Annapurna police registered a theft case against Vijay and began efforts to trace him.

Police are checking the details provided by the accused at the time of joining and conducting searches at possible locations.

Thieves Make Away With 10 Tolas Of Gold, Silver Jewellery & Licensed Gun From Petrol Pump Owner’s House In Chhatarpur

A theft incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, where the thieves stole around 10 tolas of gold, silver jewellery, and a licensed double-barrel gun, officials said on 30 March.

According to information, the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on the night of 29 March in the Civil Lines police station area of Chhatarpur city.