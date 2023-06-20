Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Panvel. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described Immovable Mortgaged/ Charged to the Secured Creditors, possession of which has been taken by the Authorized Officer of Bank of Baroda, Secured Creditors, will be sold on “As is what is” and Whatever there is” for recovery of below mentioned account/s. The details of Borrower/s / Guarantor/s/ Secured Asset/s / Dues / Reserve Price/ e-Auction date and time, EMD and Bid Increase Amount are mentioned below-

Description of property 1: Room No. 20, Prajakta Co- operative Housing Society Ltd. Plot no. D-38, Sector no. 12, Village Kharghar, Taluka Panvel, District Raigad.

Reserve Price: Rs. 37,92,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,80,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

Description of property 2: H No 253, P5, Plot No 209, Mahada Colony, Pen-402107.

Reserve Price: Rs. 31,88,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,20,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

Description of property 3: Flat No. 02, 1st Floor, building known as “CRIB Villa”, Plot No. 22, Road No. 12, Sector-11, New Panvel , Dist. Raigad.

Reserve Price: Rs. 35,37,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,60,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

For detailed terms and conditions of sale, please refer to the link provided in https://www.bankofbaroda.in/e-auction.htm and https://ibapi.in. Also, prospective bidders may contact the authorized officer on Mobile No. 7887802994.