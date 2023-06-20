 Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Panvel. Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Panvel. Check Details Here

Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Panvel. Check Details Here

E-Auction sale notice for sale of Immovable assets under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with provision to rule 8(6) and 6(2) of the security interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Panvel. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described Immovable Mortgaged/ Charged to the Secured Creditors, possession of which has been taken by the Authorized Officer of Bank of Baroda, Secured Creditors, will be sold on “As is what is” and Whatever there is” for recovery of below mentioned account/s. The details of Borrower/s / Guarantor/s/ Secured Asset/s / Dues / Reserve Price/ e-Auction date and time, EMD and Bid Increase Amount are mentioned below-

Description of property 1: Room No. 20, Prajakta Co- operative Housing Society Ltd. Plot no. D-38, Sector no. 12, Village Kharghar, Taluka Panvel, District Raigad.

Reserve Price: Rs. 37,92,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,80,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

Read Also
Canara Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here
article-image

Description of property 2: H No 253, P5, Plot No 209, Mahada Colony, Pen-402107.

Reserve Price: Rs. 31,88,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,20,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

Description of property 3: Flat No. 02, 1st Floor, building known as “CRIB Villa”, Plot No. 22, Road No. 12, Sector-11, New Panvel , Dist. Raigad.

Reserve Price: Rs. 35,37,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,60,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

Read Also
Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s Mira Road....
article-image

For detailed terms and conditions of sale, please refer to the link provided in https://www.bankofbaroda.in/e-auction.htm and https://ibapi.in. Also, prospective bidders may contact the authorized officer on Mobile No. 7887802994.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tech Mahindra Rewards 2,75,290 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Tech Mahindra Rewards 2,75,290 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

SBI Card Allots 1,21,250 Equity shares As ESOP

SBI Card Allots 1,21,250 Equity shares As ESOP

Animeta Onboards High-profile Gaming Creators And Big Food Creators

Animeta Onboards High-profile Gaming Creators And Big Food Creators

Thriwe Expands Operations In Saudi Arabia Through JV Partnership With Multi-billion Conglomerate Al...

Thriwe Expands Operations In Saudi Arabia Through JV Partnership With Multi-billion Conglomerate Al...

ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option