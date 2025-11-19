 Bank of Baroda Announces Tie-Up With Small Industries Development Bank To Jointly Enhance Credit Flow To Small Businesses & Startups
Bank of Baroda Announces Tie-Up With Small Industries Development Bank To Jointly Enhance Credit Flow To Small Businesses & Startups

The two entities will provide joint finance for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Updated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) to jointly enhance credit flow to small businesses and startups.

The two entities will provide joint finance for micro, small and medium enterprises, operationalise the bank's working capital platform for Sidbi-sanctioned borrowers and also work on export promotion as per the memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday, as per a statement. RBL Bank launches two credit cards in the premium segment Private sector lender RBL Bank has launched two credit cards in the premium segment with membership fees of up to Rs 50,000 per year.

The lender is offering benefits on travel, rare experiences and also 'value backs' on spends to the customers signing up for the 'Lumiere' and 'Nova' offerings, as per an official statement. Axis Bank launches corporate salary solution for startups Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday launched a corporate salary solution aimed at startups.

The solution, part of the lender's efforts to partner with startups from growth-stage to IPOs, comes with financial, lifestyle, and wellness offerings, as per a statement. The Standard launches new Global Capability Centre in Pune Insurance and retirement products-focused American entity 'The Standard' on Tuesday announced the launch of a new Global Capability Centre in Pune. The company will initially employ 175 people here, and has appointed Mohua Sengupta as the country head, as per a statement. 

