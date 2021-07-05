Bank fraud: ED arrests Shakti Bhog CMD in money laundering case

, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Delhi-based Shakti Bhog Foods Limited, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore bank loan fraud.

Kumar was arrested on Sunday here and later produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that sent him to ED custody till July 9, the federal investigative agency said in a statement.

The agency, prior to the arrest, also raided at least nine premises in Delhi and Haryana. "During the searches, various incriminating documents and digital evidences have been recovered," it said.

The ED case filed under criminal sections of the PMLA is based on a CBI FIR that was filed early this year against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited for an alleged fraud of Rs 3,269 crore on a consortium of 10 banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).