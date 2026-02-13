Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory

File Image |

Mumbai: The restrictions on mobile and online transactions in Bangladesh have been lifted. They were imposed ahead of the national parliamentary elections. This allows customers of bKash, Nagad, and Rocket to resume normal transactions.

On the night of February 8, the central bank imposed special restrictions to prevent the misuse of money during the election. On Friday, February 13, after 12 am, the four-day restrictions on mobile financial services (MFS) and internet banking were withdrawn. Subsequently, the previous limits on person-to-person (P2P) transactions were lifted.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, a maximum of Tk1,000 could be sent per MFS transaction, and no more than 10 P2P transactions were allowed per day. Under the National Payment Switch Bangladesh, P2P transactions through internet banking were temporarily suspended. Merchant payments and utility service bills were not affected and were resumed. Many customers faced difficulties in making financial transactions during the restriction period, in sending and receiving money for urgent needs.

According to the central bank sources, the restrictions were lifted after reviewing the situation following the completion of the stipulated 96 hours. The P2P transactions through MFS and internet banking will operate under the previous normal rules.