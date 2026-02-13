 Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory

Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory

Bangladesh Bank lifted temporary restrictions on mobile banking services like bKash, Nagad, and Rocket on February 13, 2026, following the completion of national parliamentary polls. Imposed from February 9 midnight to February 12 to curb potential misuse of funds during elections. The curbs limited P2P transactions to Tk1,000 per transaction and 10 per day. Merchant payments remained unaffected.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The restrictions on mobile and online transactions in Bangladesh have been lifted. They were imposed ahead of the national parliamentary elections. This allows customers of bKash, Nagad, and Rocket to resume normal transactions.

On the night of February 8, the central bank imposed special restrictions to prevent the misuse of money during the election. On Friday, February 13, after 12 am, the four-day restrictions on mobile financial services (MFS) and internet banking were withdrawn. Subsequently, the previous limits on person-to-person (P2P) transactions were lifted.

Read Also
'India Will Continue To Support Democratic Bangladesh': PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On...
article-image

According to the Dhaka Tribune, a maximum of Tk1,000 could be sent per MFS transaction, and no more than 10 P2P transactions were allowed per day. Under the National Payment Switch Bangladesh, P2P transactions through internet banking were temporarily suspended. Merchant payments and utility service bills were not affected and were resumed. Many customers faced difficulties in making financial transactions during the restriction period, in sending and receiving money for urgent needs.

According to the central bank sources, the restrictions were lifted after reviewing the situation following the completion of the stipulated 96 hours. The P2P transactions through MFS and internet banking will operate under the previous normal rules.

FPJ Shorts
Tarique Rahman Set To Become New Bangladesh PM: Check His Educational Qualifications
Tarique Rahman Set To Become New Bangladesh PM: Check His Educational Qualifications
Bangladesh Votes Amid Fear And Apathy As Boat Symbol Missing, Tarique Rahman Poised For Return
Bangladesh Votes Amid Fear And Apathy As Boat Symbol Missing, Tarique Rahman Poised For Return
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By Indian Designer For Valentine's Day
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By Indian Designer For Valentine's Day

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime...
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime...
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory
Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory
Market Shock Intensifies, Know- What Caused The Sudden Fall As ₹4 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped...
Market Shock Intensifies, Know- What Caused The Sudden Fall As ₹4 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped...
Biocon Net Profit Soars 475% YoY To ₹144 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 9%
Biocon Net Profit Soars 475% YoY To ₹144 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 9%