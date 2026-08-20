Balrampur Chini Shares Surge 13% To ₹744 Record High, Stock Clocks Biggest Single-Day Gain In Over Four Years

Balrampur Chini jumped 12.65 percent to Rs 733.15. |

Mumbai: Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills jumped sharply on Thursday, August 20, touching a record high and registering their strongest single-day gain in more than four years.

At 1:52 pm, the stock was trading 12.65 percent higher at Rs 733.15, up Rs 82.35 from its previous close of Rs 650.80.

The shares opened at Rs 658.25, touched a low of Rs 655.05 and climbed to a record high of Rs 744.05 during the session. The last comparable rally was recorded on January 4, 2022, when the stock gained 14.2 percent.

Centre tightens sugar stock limits

The rally followed the Centre’s decision to impose tighter stockholding limits amid a sharp rise in sugar prices.

Under the latest order, bulk consumers using more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month cannot hold inventories exceeding 15 days of consumption. The restriction will remain effective from September 1 to November 30, 2026.

The limit applies to dealers and bulk consumers but not to sugar mills. The measure aims to discourage hoarding, improve market supplies and contain prices ahead of the festive season.

The government had previously capped inventories at 30 days from August 1 to November 30. However, sugar prices reportedly increased by around 10 percent over the past month, prompting stricter action.

Sugar prices remain elevated

The average all-India ex-mill sugar price rose to Rs 5,400–Rs 5,500 per quintal on August 18, compared with nearly Rs 3,900 per quintal a year earlier, according to an industry body.

Higher sugar realisations could strengthen producers’ revenue and margins, supporting investor interest in Balrampur Chini and other listed sugar companies.

Supply concerns lift sector

India’s total sugar availability in FY26 stood at 320 lakh tonnes, against domestic consumption of 285 lakh tonnes. Exports reached seven lakh tonnes, leaving an estimated closing stock of 35 lakh tonnes.

With the new sugar season beginning on October 1, low opening inventories and festive demand have raised concerns about further price increases.

Other sugar shares also advanced, with Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar and Ugar Sugar Works gaining between 8 percent and 11 percent.