Sugar Prices Surge Ahead Of Festivals, Will The New 15-Day Stock Limit Bring Relief?

India has limited sugar stocks held by bulk users to 15 days as festive demand. |

Mumbai: India has tightened sugar stockholding rules for bulk consumers after prices rose sharply ahead of the festive season. From September 1, large users will be allowed to keep only 15 days of sugar stock.

The order, issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on August 19, will remain effective until November 30, 2026.

Who will be covered?

The restriction applies to businesses consuming more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar every month. These include sweet makers, confectionery companies, soft drink manufacturers, food processors and other institutional buyers.

Such businesses cannot hold sugar exceeding their requirement for 15 days. However, institutions operated by the Centre, states, Union Territories and local bodies are exempt.

The government will verify purchases using mill sales data and Goods and Services Tax returns filed by sellers and buyers.

Why was the limit imposed?

The government believes the recent increase in ex-mill sugar prices is not supported by actual demand and supply conditions.

It said hoarding, speculative deals and paper trading without the physical movement of sugar created an artificial impression of shortage. These activities allegedly pushed up wholesale and retail prices.

Dealers were already placed under separate stock restrictions from August 1. They must declare their inventories and update stock details every week on the government’s online portal.

Prices reach record levels

Indian sugar prices have jumped about 10 percent over the past month to record levels, Reuters reported.

The average ex-mill price reached Rs 5,400–Rs 5,500 per quintal on August 18, against nearly Rs 3,900 a year earlier. The average retail price rose 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 52.30 per kg from Rs 46.34.

Festive demand adds pressure

Sugar demand generally increases between August and November due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali. Biscuit, sweet and confectionery manufacturers also build inventories during this period.

Patchy rainfall and dry weather have raised concerns about the sugarcane crop ahead of the 2026–27 season beginning October 1. The government is reportedly considering limited duty-free imports to improve supplies and control prices.