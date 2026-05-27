Bal Pharma Limited Reports 2.7% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 34%

Bal Pharma Limited reported consolidated revenue of Rs 84.1 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Bal Pharma Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 84.1 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 81.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 2.7 percent rise year-on-year.

Net profit for the quarter declined 34 percent to Rs 3.6 crore from Rs 5.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose 24 percent to Rs 3.2 crore.

The pharmaceutical company’s total income stood at Rs 83.8 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 4.1 percent from Rs 87.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly net profit more than doubled from Rs 1.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax increased 80 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1.8 crore. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 80.6 crore against Rs 86.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 18.1 crore from Rs 17.3 crore in the previous quarter, while finance costs remained largely stable at Rs 4.1 crore. Earnings per share improved sequentially to Rs 2.26 from Rs 1.12 in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company stated that pharmaceuticals remained its only reportable business segment during the quarter. Lower inventory-related expenses and stable finance costs supported profitability despite softer sequential revenue.

Other expenses increased sharply to Rs 47.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 14.7 crore in Q3 FY26, affecting margins. Deferred tax credit of Rs 0.4 crore also supported the bottom line during the quarter.

The company’s consolidated total comprehensive income stood at Rs 4.0 crore compared with Rs 5.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Bal Pharma reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 312 crore, up from Rs 303 crore in FY25. Annual net profit declined 13 percent to Rs 6.3 crore from Rs 7.2 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose to Rs 5.9 crore from Rs 5.1 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.