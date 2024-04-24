Bajaj Teases India Launch of Pulsar NS400 Ahead of May 3

Bajaj Auto | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to unveil its largest and most potent Pulsar motorcycle, the Pulsar NS400, on May 3 in India. Ahead of its launch, Bajaj has offered a sneak peek through a teaser video, revealing the front fender and alloy wheels of the hike.

The alloy wheel design appears to resemble that of the recently introduced Bajaj Pulsar N250. The teaser also showcases features like thick tyres, a rear disc brake, and a single side-mounted tyre hugger. Although, the exhaust is not visible in the teaser, there’s speculation that the Pulsar might come with an underbelly exhaust.

Expected to be the most powerful Pulsar yet, the upcoming NS400 is likely to be equipped with a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, similar to the one found in the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the KTM RC 390. While the Dominar 400 churns out 39.4bhp and the KTM RC 390 produces 43bhp, the NS400 is anticipated to deliver a power output ranging between 40-43bhp. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

In terms of its build, the Pulsar NS400 is expected to share the same frame structure as the NS200 model. It’s likely to have an upside-down front fork and a rear mono-shock that can be adjusted for preload. For braking, it’s anticipated to have a 320mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at the rear, both paired with 17-inch alloy wheels.

While the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 may bear resemblance to the refreshed NS line-up, it’s anticipated to sport distinct color schemes and graphics. Regarding its features, expectations include full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and an LCD instrument panel equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The anticipated price range for the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its release, it will compete with models such as the Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, and Husqvarna Svartpillen 401 in the market.