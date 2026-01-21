Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Profit Rises To ₹47.6 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps 25% YoY To ₹286.9 Crore

Bajaj Consumer Care delivered a strong Q3 FY26 performance. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd reported a strong earnings performance for the December quarter of FY26, with steady revenue growth and improved profitability supported by higher volumes and cost control. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 47.6 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 73.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.1 percent to Rs 286.9 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 229.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 245.3 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating sustained demand momentum across key product categories.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 291.8 crore, up from Rs 252.8 crore in the September quarter and Rs 236.9 crore a year ago. Net profit also improved on a sequential basis, rising from Rs 43.0 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 37.6 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting consistent quarterly improvement through the fiscal year.

Operating expenses increased 16.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 234.1 crore, driven mainly by higher raw material costs and increased advertising and promotional spending. Advertising expenses rose to Rs 45.4 crore in Q3 from Rs 37.3 crore in the previous quarter, as the company stepped up brand investments. Employee benefit expenses edged up modestly to Rs 28.7 crore.

Despite the rise in costs, operating margins remained broadly stable, supported by better realisations, efficient inventory management, and tighter control over overheads. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rs 4.35 crore from Rs 3.65 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting ongoing capital investments.

Earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rs 3.53, compared with Rs 3.14 in Q2 FY26 and Rs 1.98 in Q3 FY25, indicating stronger profitability for shareholders. The company did not report any exceptional items during the quarter. The results also reflected the impact of labour law changes and the continued integration of Vishal Personal Care Ltd, which operates as a wholly owned subsidiary.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Bajaj Consumer Care reported revenue from operations of Rs 783.9 crore, up 12.1 percent year-on-year. Net profit for the period rose 31.4 percent to Rs 129.7 crore, supported by steady demand and disciplined cost management.

The company continues to focus on premium products and deeper rural reach, helping sustain growth momentum amid a competitive consumer goods environment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.