Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 FY27 Profit Rises 66% To Rs 70.15 Crore; Revenue Jumps 25%

Bajaj Consumer Care's Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 66 percent YoY to Rs 70.15 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Consumer Care Limited reported a 66 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 42.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 25 per cent to Rs 332.83 crore from Rs 265.27 crore.

The company announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results following a board meeting held on Wednesday, October 14.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 341.44 crore during the September quarter, compared with Rs 273.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased to Rs 254.68 crore from Rs 221.70 crore. Profit before tax rose 69 per cent to Rs 86.76 crore from Rs 51.43 crore.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 5.37, compared with Rs 3.24 in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated revenue declined 2.6 per cent from Rs 341.57 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net profit slipped 0.8 per cent from Rs 70.75 crore in the preceding quarter, while profit before tax declined from Rs 87.27 crore to Rs 86.76 crore.

Total expenses decreased from Rs 262.34 crore in the June quarter to Rs 254.68 crore in September.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue increased 25 per cent to Rs 674.40 crore from Rs 538.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit rose 75 per cent to Rs 140.90 crore from Rs 80.57 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rs 174.03 crore from Rs 97.56 crore.

Restatement And Board Changes

The company stated that its financial information had been restated following the NCLT-approved scheme of arrangement with Vishal Personal Care Limited.

The board also approved the appointment of Jitendra Ananda Mahajan as an additional independent director, subject to shareholder approval. Independent director K. S. Narayanan resigned effective October 14, citing personal medical reasons and professional commitments.

The statutory auditors issued an unmodified limited-review report on the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.