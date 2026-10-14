BHEL Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Jumps 119% To ₹821 Crore; Revenue Rises 24% To ₹9,300 Crore

BHEL's Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit surged 119 percent to Rs 821 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a 119 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 820.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 374.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 24 percent to Rs 9,300.35 crore from Rs 7,511.80 crore a year earlier, according to the company's unaudited financial results approved by its board on Wednesday.

Q2 Financial Performance

The public sector engineering company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 9,553.01 crore from Rs 7,686.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 8,482.40 crore from Rs 7,201.54 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,089.07 crore, compared with Rs 499.23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 2.36 from Rs 1.08.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 118 percent from Rs 376.71 crore reported in the April–June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 21 percent from Rs 7,697.72 crore, while profit before tax increased from Rs 507.70 crore to Rs 1,089.07 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, BHEL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,197.65 crore, against a net loss of Rs 80.61 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half-year revenue increased 31 percent to Rs 16,998.07 crore from Rs 12,998.71 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,596.77 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 108.30 crore in H1 FY26.

Segment Performance

Revenue from the power segment increased to Rs 6,637.90 crore from Rs 5,675.64 crore a year earlier, while industry segment revenue rose to Rs 2,662.45 crore from Rs 1,836.16 crore.

The company reported no exceptional items during the quarter.

Key Disclosures

BHEL disclosed overdue receivables of Rs 196 crore relating to a customer in Sudan, which it considers recoverable. It stated that providing for the amount would affect profit before tax by Rs 176 crore, net of the existing provision.

The company also disclosed non-compliance relating to audit committee composition. The statutory auditors issued unmodified limited review conclusions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.