Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each

5,747 shares were bought on BSE, whereas 94,253 shares were bought on NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday bought back a total of 1,00,000 shares for Rs 160.8080 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. 5,747 shares were bought on BSE, whereas 94,253 shares were bought on NSE.

After this purchase the company has bought back 32,70,604 shares.

On March 3, 2023 Bajaj Consumer Care bought back 95,269 shares for Rs 150.59 each.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 161.05, down by 0.37 per cent.

